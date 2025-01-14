North Carolina leaders to gather at Economic Forum in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina leaders will gather Tuesday for the annual Economic Forum in Durham.

This event sets the tone for what to expect with housing, jobs and the economy in the state.

Business leaders also plan to take a closer look at Western Carolina's recovery efforts and what that means to the rest of the state.

Gary Salamido, the CEO of NC Chamber, said the conversation at the economic forum is instrumental in keeping NC as a top state in the country to do business and help people get good jobs.

"North Carolina continues to be a competitive place. We continue to have companies that want to grow here and come here," he said. "I think the economist tomorrow will give us a sense of how North Carolina fits into the macro environment of our country."

Here's a list of the forum speakers:

Andrea Bushnell, CEO, NC REALTORS

Brooke Cashion, NC REALTORS

Peter Gwaltney, President & CEO, North Carolina Bankers Association

James H. Sills, President & CEO, M &F Bank

Travis Clark, US Economist, Visa, Inc.

John Connaughton, Director, UNC Charlotte Economic Forecast

Laura Ullrich, Regional Economist and Senior Manager, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, Charlotte Branch

The event will end with a panel moderated by our very own Steve Daniels.

It will be held at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel from 10:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

