21-year-old Graham man killed when car crashes down embankment

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Graham Police have released the identity of a man who died in a crash Sunday.

On Monday, the police department identified the victim as Celing Cruz Ramirez, 21, of Graham.

He was involved in a single-car crash around 7 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Interstate Service Road near I-40 and Grant Road.

When first responders arrived at the crash scene, they found a purple Scion passenger car that had left the road and traveled down an embankment.

Ramirez died at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call Graham Police at (336) 570-6711 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.