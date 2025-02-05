Large fight leads to 3 arrests after East Wake High basketball game, sheriff says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men and a juvenile are facing charges after a fight on a Wake County school campus

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the large fight happened after a basketball game at East Wake High School. Deputies, who were already on campus, had to use pepper spray and were able to separate those involved.

No major injuries have been reported.

During the altercation, deputies also received a report of a firearm on the campus. A gun was located inside a car and a juvenile was taken into custody. The sheriff's office said Juvenile petitions are expected to be filed related to the gun being on campus.

Maliki Parker,18 is charged with simple affray and simple assault and Omari Battle, 19 is charged with simple affray.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident.