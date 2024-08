3 vehicle crash closes northbound lanes on Capital Boulevard

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Northbound lanes on Capital Boulevard are closed after a crash involving three vehicles Saturday.

Town of Wake Forest officials said the incident happened along Capital Boulevard at Durham Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area due to significant delays.

No other details have been released.