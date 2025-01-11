4 accused of impersonating officers to steal $100,000 of drugs in Lee County

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A wild crime story out of Lee County involves a group of young men who are accused of posing as law enforcement officers to steal $100,00 worth of drugs.

The four men, who are between 19 and 23 years old, were under investigation for a murder when deputies discovered they had also allegedly been involved in a scheme to steal drugs from someone at a home on Minter School Road in late 2024.

The suspects allegedly portrayed themselves as law enforcement officers so they could seize and "arrest" the victim to steal the controlled substances. They even arrived at the victim's home in a Dodge Charger outfitted with a blue light bar

They allegedly tied the victim with zip ties, took the drugs, and then released the victim -- who didn't report it to police -- because he said he believed he had been targeted by a legitimate law enforcement agency.

Investigators were able to determine that one of the suspects, 23-year-old Enoc Velazquez, was employed as a probationary police trainee with the Apex Police department.

Lee County Sheriff's investigators identified the four suspects in this case as Stephen Buruca Romero, 19, Giovanni Garcia, 20, Abraham Vivas, 19, and Velazquez.

In connection with the arrests, Lee County deputies executed search warrants on Tramway Road and Cherokee Trail in Lee County and seized numerous items including several firearms.

Romero and Garcia were already in custody in connection with a Dec. 6 homicide in Lee County on Poplar Springs Church Road.

The Apex Police Department assisted Lee County with the uneventful arrest of Velazquez.

Vivas and Velazquez were arrested Thursday and charged with robbery with dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, two counts of trafficking synthetic cannabinoid (THC vape cartridges), and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Romero and Giovanni Garcia had warrants issued for their arrest on the same charges. Garcia is in the custody of the NC Prison System while he recovers from a gunshot wound.

All four were ordered held on no bond.

