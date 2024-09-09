Durham man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Buncombe County

A driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes and hit four other vehicles.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man from Durham died in a wrong-way car crash in Buncombe County Sunday night.

It happened on I-40 near Candler before 9 p.m. A video, taken by ABC affiliate WLOS, showed first responders on the scene at I-40 and Wiggins Road.

According to North Carolina Highway State Patrol, Eden Russo of Asheville was driving west in the eastbound lanes. His Jeep hit four other vehicles.

Caleb Henshaw of Durham died in the crash. Two other people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Russo faces a list of charges including felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

