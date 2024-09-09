WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40 in Buncombe County

WTVD logo
Monday, September 9, 2024 10:20AM
Durham man killed in wrong-way crash on I-40
A driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes and hit four other vehicles.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man from Durham died in a wrong-way car crash in Buncombe County Sunday night.

It happened on I-40 near Candler before 9 p.m. A video, taken by ABC affiliate WLOS, showed first responders on the scene at I-40 and Wiggins Road.

According to North Carolina Highway State Patrol, Eden Russo of Asheville was driving west in the eastbound lanes. His Jeep hit four other vehicles.

Caleb Henshaw of Durham died in the crash. Two other people had non-life-threatening injuries.

Russo faces a list of charges including felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW