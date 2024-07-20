72-year-old man from South Carolina dies after kayak capsizes near Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BUXTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 72-year-old South Carolina man died Saturday after his kayak capsized in the water near Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

According to Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the incident happened Saturday morning. Officials said the man launched his kayak from the beach near Cape Hatteras National Seashore's Ramp 43, located east of the Cape Point Campground near Buxton.

Bystanders at the beach told officials they saw the kayak capsize while attempting to ride a wave about 50 yards from the beach. They then swam out to help pull the man from the kayak and brought him back to the beach.

Rescue crews attempted to resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We send our condolences to the kayaker's family and friends," Cape Hatteras National Seashore Superintendent David Hallac said on social media.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating the incident.