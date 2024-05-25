At least 8 rescued from apartment fire in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Firefighters rescued at least eight people from an apartment fire in Fayetteville Saturday morning.

A little before 6 a.m., units were called to a reported fire at Lake in the Pines Apartments. This is located on the 900 block of Tamarack Drive.

First responders said there was heavy smoke coming from the first floor of a three-story apartment building.

There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.