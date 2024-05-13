8th Annual JoCo Latino Festival returns to Johnston County

The event that was held in Selma was a vibrant celebration of Latino culture and community engagement.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 8th Annual JoCo Latino Festival returned to Johnston County on Sunday.

The festival encouraged people to support local businesses with local vendors, live music, and food.

Proceeds from the festival will support "Latinos activate JoCo" and their initiatives to empower the Latino community in Johnston County.