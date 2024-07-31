Cary utilizing AI technology at 911 center to prioritize emergency calls, improve response

New AI technology is helping staff weed out calls mistakenly made, so they can focus on real emergencies.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Cary typically respond to about 60 emergency calls a day. The vast majority of those, roughly 98 percent, turn out to be false alarms or misdials.

Now, new AI technology is helping staff weed out calls mistakenly made, so they can focus on real emergencies.

Cary has been testing out RapidSOS Alarm Call Automation since May. It was one of only four cities in the nation selected for that testing.

"We're the Town of Cary. We love being first in technology," said Cary Communications Center Supervisor Doug Workman. "We strive to try and do more with less."

The AI technology can quickly transcribe 911 calls and send the information to the Communications Center for staff to monitor.

If the incident is serious, such as a burglary or shooting, its immediately elevated to a live dispatcher.

RapidSOS is slowly rolling out the technology.

A national association found that more than half of 911 centers nationwide are facing a staffing shortage.

"We are launching this so that we can expand to other agencies, especially in your area, across North Carolina and across the United States," said RapidSOS Chief Public Safety Brand Officer Karin Marquez.

At the same time, Cary is dealing with a population boom.

The town has the seventh largest population in the state.

"As the population increases, obviously those alarm calls are going to increase for us," said Workman. "Allowing this technology to be able to just handle that processing time rather than our staff do that, it's just going to just enhance our ability to handle those more emergency type calls."

Even though the Communications Center is going to rely heavily on the AI technology, staffing levels will remain the same just in case there is a problem or glitch with the technology.