93 petitions filed against 3 juveniles in Durham in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.

Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.

Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.

Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents involving multiple vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police filed 93 petitions against three juveniles on Thursday following a string of vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.

Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents where multiple vehicle break-ins happened between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday. During the incidents, officers said the vehicles were forcibly broken into in the parking lots of businesses and a hotel.

ALSO SEE: State lawmakers pass bill aimed at trying more teens in adult court; now headed to governor

The Durham Police Department said all three juveniles were taken into custody in Butner on Wednesday. DPD filed a petition against the juveniles for the following four incidents:

1700 block of T.W. Alexander Drive, Durham - Three juveniles are charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, two counts of breaking and entering, and two counts of conspiracy.

100 block of National Way, Durham - Three juveniles are charged with three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering, and three counts of conspiracy.

40 block of National Way, Durham - Three juveniles are charged with two counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering, and three counts of conspiracy.

900 block of Slater Road, Durham - Three juveniles have been charged with five counts of breaking and entering and five counts of conspiracy.

ABC11 has asked police in Durham and Butner whether this case is linked to the arrest of 5 juveniles in Butner who are accused of breaking into cars, stealing guns and using a getaway car reported stolen in Wake County.

The Durham Police Department is asking residents to remember to secure their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, and remove spare car keys, valuables, and firearms from their vehicles.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator R. Avila at (919) 560-4440 extension 29322. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Tracking crime and safety across Durham, Raleigh and your neighborhood