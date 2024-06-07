93 petitions filed against 3 juveniles in Durham in connection with multiple vehicle break-ins

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police filed 93 petitions against three juveniles on Thursday following a string of vehicle break-ins in the RTP area.
Police said the juveniles are linked to four incidents where multiple vehicle break-ins happened between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Tuesday. During the incidents, officers said the vehicles were forcibly broken into in the parking lots of businesses and a hotel.
The Durham Police Department said all three juveniles were taken into custody in Butner on Wednesday. DPD filed a petition against the juveniles for the following four incidents:
ABC11 has asked police in Durham and Butner whether this case is linked to the arrest of 5 juveniles in Butner who are accused of breaking into cars, stealing guns and using a getaway car reported stolen in Wake County.
The Durham Police Department is asking residents to remember to secure their vehicles, park in well-lit areas, and remove spare car keys, valuables, and firearms from their vehicles.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator R. Avila at (919) 560-4440 extension 29322. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
