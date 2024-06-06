Butner police charge 5 juveniles in car break-ins, stolen gun cases; find car stolen in Wake County

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Butner Public Safety said Thursday that five juveniles were facing multiple charges after an investigation into car break-ins at a local business Tuesday.
On Wednesday, officers spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia Sportage, at a home on West C Street and determined that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Wake County.
A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and residence. At first, several people inside the home refused to come out, police said, but officers eventually got them to comply with the assistance of the Granville County Sheriff's Office.
A search of the car and home found nine firearms, five of which were confirmed as stolen from multiple cities in North Carolina. Five juveniles were taken into custody.
Three of the juveniles were charged with:
Two of the juveniles were charged with:
All of the juveniles were issued secure custody orders and turned over to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.