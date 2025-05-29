AAPI Heritage Month: Cafe Soul Cups serves up viral Dubai Chocolate Crackle Latte, culture

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary business is bringing in hundreds of customers and introducing them to a taste of Korean culture.

You've likely seen it come across your social media feed as people flock to Cafe Soul Cups to try the viral Dubai chocolate latte, but customers are leaving with much more than just a drink.

There's a steady stream of orders, and many of them feature a chocolate coating covering the cup.

"The first Friday in April, in the morning, when I just opened, there was a line. Just boom. We were so surprised. We knew it was a fun drink. It's delicious, but we didn't expect this many people would love our drink," said Soo Kim, Cafe Soul Cups owner.

Kim said the small cafe is selling between 500 to 600 Dubai chocolate crackle lattes a day.

"First, we melt the chocolate, cover the inside of the cup. And we make the pistachio flavor latte, add shots and fresh ground pistachio nuts, and make it into a Dubai chocolate crackle latte," Kim said.

And even though the viral latte is bringing hundreds of customers through their cafe, the mom of four says it's giving her an opportunity to share her Korean culture with the community.

"People also started to recognize our Korean food and desserts. Korean-style hot dogs and the donut. I'm just really thankful. It's great to feel like they really understand what I want to show them. It feels like we're connected," Kim said.

Creating community connections through confections.

"I want this place to feel like part of their life, and I always want them to come back and share their life and talk of their day. That's my goal," Kim said.

