Indian Americans political power growing in NC for Dems and GOP

In both the Democratic and Republican parties at the state and local level, two stories of Indian immigrants, both working in the tech field in the Triangle, now rising to key leadership positions.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we recognize AAPI Heritage Month, we're taking a look at the growing political power of Indian Americans in North Carolina.

Despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum, they both believe the AAPI community will be a key voting bloc in our state for years to come.

Growing up as a kid in India, Vishal Ghadia would have never thought this is where he'd be sitting today.

"I can't imagine this happening. I was a very shy kid when I was young. But, you know, when you grow up, the issues that matter to you, they speak to you right then you think of how can I make this change," he says.

He also never imagined getting into politics after a career in the tech world. "My background is computer science. I'm a computer science engineer. I've always worked as a software engineer," he says.

But now he's making history, just elected as the first Indian American to chair the North Democratic Party's AAPI Caucus, a chance to harness a growing political force.

There are over 400,000 Asian Americans living in North Carolina and Indian Americans are the largest subgroup and the fastest growing, More than doubling between the 2010 and 2020 Census from 57,000 to over 121,000.

That's much more than the margin of some close elections.

"If we can bring out the voters, we are just not going to be the margin of victory. We can be the architects of victory, we can be the change makers," Ghadia says.

He's moving into his position at a time when many are concerned about education and immigration in the current climate.

"That's one of the bigger concerns. The student visa and tech worker, H-1B visa, are facing a lot of issues, a lot of legislation. The changes are happening at the federal level, at the local level our our focus is to engage the political parties as well as leaders and make sure they hear those concerns," he says.

Concerns reaching across the aisle. While majority-AAPI precincts in North Carolina skew Democratic overall, Republicans are also making gains.

Ravi Gaddampally from Morrisville is now the Wake County Republican Party vice chair, and believes many Indian Americans resonate with conservative values.

"Since I'm an Indian American, since I'm an Asian American, I know the values of the family, I know the values of education, these are all existing in the Republican Party," he says.

Just like Ghadia, Gaddampally is also the first Indian American in his position. He says, despite their growing population, that hasn't always translated into political power, but that's changing.

"The first generation, they come here for dreams, to work to provide a beautiful life for their kids, enjoy the dream of America but they don't get involved in politics, but the second generation, we are seeing more of them involved in politics," he says.

And in a purple state where every vote counts, on both sides of the aisle, making sure there's a seat at the table.

"I wish, I request many Asian Americans to get involved, get into public office, run for public office, and get involved in the political system," Gaddampally says.