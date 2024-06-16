Fayetteville Chapter of Buffalo Soldiers award ABC11 reporter, photographer with certificate

The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served on the western frontier following the American Civil War.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Fayetteville Chapter of the National Association of Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club awarded an ABC11 reporter and photographer during an event on Saturday.

ABC11's Monique John and Chris Hemric were presented with certificates of appreciation for their coverage of the Buffalo Soldiers for black history month.

John previously did a story highlighting a group of veterans in Fayetteville who are keeping their memories alive.