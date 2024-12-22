ABC11 Together Perspectives for December: Blood Drive, Chinese Lantern Festival, NYE Night Circus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for December features segments on another year of the ABC11 Red Cross Blood Drive, the spectacular and popular NC Chinese Lantern Festival, and Fayetteville's growing annual New Year's Eve Night Circus.

ABC11 Together and Red Cross Blood Drive.

Every two seconds, a need for blood arises in America, a critical demand that the American Red Cross strives to meet. That's why ABC11 and the American Red Cross are joining forces, for a fifth year, to meet the critical need for blood donations. On Wednesday, January 8th, there will be locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Fayetteville to receive your blood and platelet donations.

Click here to secure your spot and donate at the ABC11 Together Blood Drive in Raleigh, Durham or Fayetteville.

NC Chinese Lantern Festival

Right now in Cary, the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival returned for the ninth year at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. The festival features nightly performances and runs through January 12.

Night Circus: A District's New Year's Eve Spectacular

Prepare to ring in the New Year with a bang in Fayetteville. The City is once again inviting the public to Festival Park Downtown on December 31 for its annual 'Night Circus: A District's New Year's Eve Spectacular.' It's a family-friendly event.

In addition to legendary bands: Digable Planets and Arrested Development, the event will feature a variety of circus-like attractions including stilt walkers, fire dancers, roving magicians, and more.