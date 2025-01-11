ABC11 Together Perspectives for January: Marking MLK Jr. Day in Durham, Raleigh, and Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for January features events happening around the Triangle in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Durham

Martin Luther King Jr. visited Durham five times during the fight for civil rights. He was scheduled to speak in Durham on April 4, 1968 but canceled at the last minute to join a strike of sanitation workers in Memphis. He was assassinated that day.

Durham will honor the life and legacy of MLK with the 22nd Annual MLK Black History Month Parade on February 1st. Before that, there will be a community gathering on January 18 at the Durham Bottling Company. There will be a free health clinic, as well as resources for business development.

Triangle MLK

The Triangle Martin Luther King Jr. committee will commemorate MLK Day for the 45th year. Events kick off Friday January 17th and wrap on the 20th.

Cary Dreamfest

The Town of Cary will hold a four-day celebration to mark MLK Day. It kicks off Friday January 17th and concludes on the 20th.

Book Harvest

The Dream Big Book Drive will return to Durham for the 14th year. It is happening January 12th at The Golden Belt Campus with the goal of igniting literacy among young people.