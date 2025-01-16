Governor Josh Stein to rollout actions on women's reproductive rights

On the campaign trail Stein vowed to protect access to reproductive health care.

On the campaign trail Stein vowed to protect access to reproductive health care.

On the campaign trail Stein vowed to protect access to reproductive health care.

On the campaign trail Stein vowed to protect access to reproductive health care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina Governor Josh Stein is expected to roll out new actions on reproductive rights for women across the state.

On the campaign trail Stein vowed to protect access to reproductive health care for all women, whether it's contraception, IVF, or abortion.

As it stands in North Carolina most abortions are banned after 12 weeks of pregnancy with exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother's health.

One of Stein's supporters during the campaign was Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, where the CEO wrote Stein would have to use his veto power to stop any further attacks on reproductive health.

It's unclear what those protections will entail but we do know the focus is to defend women's rights and freedoms.

His announcement is set for 2 p.m. in Charlotte.

