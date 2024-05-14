Cary woman wins $700K jackpot because of lucky mistake

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some people have all the luck: One Cary woman won more than $700,000 through a complete accident.

It happened Monday while Cynthia Harris was playing Bison Bonanza, a digital instant game from the North Carolina Education Lottery.

"I thought I was playing on Demo mode," she said. "I was like, 'Wait how did this just happen.'"

What had happened was she had turned her $2 into $736,874 by winning the top level progressive jackpot. The odds of hitting that was 1 in 15.5 million.

That jackpot is the largest digital instant win since the lottery started allowing people to play digital instant games in November.

"I am a blessed person," Harris said.

After tax withholdings, Harris took home $526,866. She said she plans to use that money to help care for her mother.