Damaging winds are possible this week across central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While our weather in the Triangle has been relatively calm, things could change in the middle part of this week.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will increase overnight.

There may be a spotty shower on Tuesday, however, most of the day will be dry. A few showers may make it into the area Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, we could see some severe weather. Spotty showers could turn into rumbles of thunder due to some instability in the atmosphere. Much of the day could end up dry.

Much cooler weather moves in on Thursday and things should be chilly for those attending the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade this weekend.

