24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Damaging winds are possible this week across central NC

WTVD logo
Monday, November 18, 2024 3:02PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While our weather in the Triangle has been relatively calm, things could change in the middle part of this week.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s. Clouds will increase overnight.

There may be a spotty shower on Tuesday, however, most of the day will be dry. A few showers may make it into the area Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, we could see some severe weather. Spotty showers could turn into rumbles of thunder due to some instability in the atmosphere. Much of the day could end up dry.

Much cooler weather moves in on Thursday and things should be chilly for those attending the ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade this weekend.

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW