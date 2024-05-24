Major highway closed in Anaheim amid standoff involving police SWAT team, suspect

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A police chase that originated in Corona, California ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim on Friday morning, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

The suspect, a man in his 40s who was believed to be armed, remained inside a blue sedan after it came to a stop in a westbound traffic lane on the freeway. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

The closure resulted in a miles-long traffic backup in both directions as Memorial Day travelers were taking to the road.

The police pursuit began about 8 a.m. when officers located a stalking suspect driving near the intersection of McKinley Street and Griffin Way, a Corona police spokesperson told ABC7.

KABC

The suspect refused to pull over and a chase ensued, ending on the 91 Freeway near Lakeview Avenue.

Westbound traffic was being diverted at Imperial Highway, while eastbound motorists were being redirected onto the 55 Freeway.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol officers were painstakingly working with individual drivers who were stuck between the traffic diversion and the scene of the standoff. Those vehicles were being turned around individually and escorted off the freeway.

In addition to three armored vehicles, more thank a dozen police and CHP cruisers responded to the barricade situation.

Two nearby schools were on lockdown as a result of the incident, according to Anaheim police. Officers were at the campuses and coordinating with the school district, and parents were free to pick up their children.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.