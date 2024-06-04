Spelling bee finalist returns to cheers at Cary middle school

Ananya Rao Prassanna, 13, made it to the final three at the Scripts National Spelling Bee!

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a big celebration at Davis Drive Middle School in Cary on Monday.

Students and staff gathered to welcome back their very own Scripps National Spelling Bee finalist.

Ananya Rao Prassanna appeared surprised and overwhelmed by the celebration in her honor from her classmates when she arrived at school.

The 13-year-old seventh-grader was among the final three contestants as she represented the Triangle on the national stage

She told ABC11 that spelling was just her thing.

"I just love looking at words every day," she said. "All that effort has paid off."

Ananya thanked her teachers for helping her prepare and the school's principal and her classmates for all their support.