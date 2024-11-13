Wake County DA discusses public safety concerns after I-40 shootings

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman praised the work of the agencies that led to the arrest of a man suspected of randomly shooting 12 cars and homes.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman praised the work of the agencies that led to the arrest of a man suspected of randomly shooting 12 cars and homes.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman praised the work of the agencies that led to the arrest of a man suspected of randomly shooting 12 cars and homes.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman praised the work of the agencies that led to the arrest of a man suspected of randomly shooting 12 cars and homes.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 spoke with Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman for the first time since last week's major police operation in Raleigh that culminated in the capture of 23-year-old Andrew Graney, the man investigators allege shot into 12 homes and vehicles at random last week in and around Raleigh.

While Freeman declined to speak specifically about a pending case, she said Wednesday that she understood the high level of public interest surrounding Graney's case and the lead-up to his arrest.

"We're at the very beginning of a process," Freeman said. "Mr. Graney is entitled to a presumption of innocence until proven guilty. We're going to go through this court process. We're going to be methodical and deliberate in how we go about it. And we're going to do our best to make sure that justice is served on behalf of our community."

Lorrin Freeman said, "We're going to do our best to make sure that justice is served on behalf of our community."

Freeman praised the work and collaboration of the agencies involved in the investigation and said she wanted to assure the public that her office's top priority was protecting the community.

ABC11 asked Freeman whether she anticipates Graney's attorneys would present a defense based on his mental state, or petition to have him undergo a psychiatric evaluation, to which she said they'll be ready regardless.

Freeman added that the proximity of Butner's Central Regional Hospital makes a psychiatric-based defense more feasible.

Thomas Graney, 23, was charged overnight Friday in connection to 12 Raleigh shootings. Raleigh Police Department

"That is a place where people can go and be evaluated forensically and you know, I think that that is something that you would anticipate you might see in this case," she said.

ABC11's calls to Graney's family were not returned.

Graney, an NC State University student, faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and firing into an occupied vehicle or dwelling.