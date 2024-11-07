Report of shots fired into car on Trailwood Drive in Raleigh near Interstate 40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a large police presence on Trailwood Drive in Raleigh as police investigate a report of shots fired into a vehicle.

At 8:53 a.m., the report came out of a shooting on the 1400 block of Trailwood Dr.

Raleigh police say it is unknown if today's shooting is related to a string of shootings near I-40.

Six vehicles have been shot on Interstate 40 over the past few days according to RPD, but again it's not known if this most recent shooting is connected.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.