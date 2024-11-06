Shootings damage 6 vehicles, injure 1 person on Interstate 40 in Raleigh over the last few days

The Raleigh Police Department said a woman was shot in the leg on Monday on I-40 near the Chapel Hill Road exit.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Six vehicles have been shot on Interstate 40 over the past few days, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Police said officers responded to calls about a vehicle that had been shot along I-40 near the Chapel Hill Road exit just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. During the investigation, authorities said other vehicles also reported being hit by gunfire shortly after the first incident.

Police said no injuries were reported.

"We are incredibly fortunate and thankful nobody was injured in today's incidents. However, we recognize that these events are concerning and frightening to those that travel on that stretch of highway, and we are taking these events very seriously," said RPD.

The investigation comes two days after police said a woman was shot in the leg while traveling on I-40 in the same area. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the news conference Wednesday, RPD said officers responded to another vehicle that was also shot on Monday near the Buck Jones Road exit on I-40. No injuries were reported.

No suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators said the shooting did not appear to be road rage, and they do believe the incidents are connected.

If you have any information that could help in this investigation, please contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919)-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click on "Leave a Tip" in the top right corner of the page.

