Timeline of dozen Raleigh shooting incidents on or near I-40 this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is investigating 12 incidents where shots were fired into vehicles or homes. Two people were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Here's a timeline of the incidents.

Monday, November 4. Shots fired at I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard. 1 vehicle struck, 1 person Injured

Monday, November 4. I-40 near Buck Jones Road. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Wednesday, November 6. 2400 block of Centennial Ridge Way. 1 residence struck, no injuries

Wednesday, November 6. 3200 block of Shire Lane. 1 residence struck, no injuries.

Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Trinity Road, 1 vehicle struck, no Injuries

Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Avent Ferry Road. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard, 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Wednesday, November 6. Jones Franklin Road near Capital Center Drive. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Wednesday, November 6. 2000 block of Wolf Tech Lane. 1 residence struck, no injuries

Thursday, November 7. 1500 block of Trailwood Drive. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click on "Leave a Tip" in the top right corner of the page.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood