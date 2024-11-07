24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Timeline of dozen Raleigh shooting incidents on or near I-40 this week

WTVD logo
Thursday, November 7, 2024 9:54PM
Timeline of Raleigh I-40 shootings
Timeline of Raleigh I-40 shootingsTwelve shootings have taken place on and around I-40 in Raleigh this week.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department is investigating 12 incidents where shots were fired into vehicles or homes. Two people were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon.

Here's a timeline of the incidents.

  • Monday, November 4. Shots fired at I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard. 1 vehicle struck, 1 person Injured

  • Monday, November 4. I-40 near Buck Jones Road. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. 2400 block of Centennial Ridge Way. 1 residence struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. 3200 block of Shire Lane. 1 residence struck, no injuries.

  • Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Trinity Road, 1 vehicle struck, no Injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Avent Ferry Road. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard, 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. Jones Franklin Road near Capital Center Drive. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. 2000 block of Wolf Tech Lane. 1 residence struck, no injuries

  • Wednesday, November 6. 2000 block of Wolf Tech Lane. 1 residence struck, no injuries

  • Thursday, November 7. 1500 block of Trailwood Drive. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

  • Thursday, November 7. 1500 block of Trailwood Drive. 1 vehicle struck, no injuries

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to please contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click on "Leave a Tip" in the top right corner of the page.

Download the ABC11 App and get breaking news alerts on your phone

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW