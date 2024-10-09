ABC11 celebrates the remarkable career of Anthony Wilson, who is retiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is celebrating the remarkable career of well-known anchor and reporter Anthony Wilson.

Our dear friend and coworker is retiring after more than 50 years working in media.

In addition to the countless stories he's covered as an anchor and reporter for Eyewitness News, Anthony has mentored over a thousand journalists at North Carolina A &T and through the National Association of Black Journalists.

Anthony is looking forward to sleeping in, traveling and spending more time with his family.