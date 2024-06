19-year-old killed in Wake County crash

It happened on Green Level Church Road near Jenks Road.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old was killed in a crash Monday morning in Wake County.

According to law enforcement, the crash involved one vehicle. The car slammed into a tree.

Speed was a factor, law enforcement confirmed.

The victim's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.