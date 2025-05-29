Town of Apex, Department of Transportation work to bring new mobility hub to the area

The Town of Apex and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are currently in the process of bringing what they're calling a "mobility hub" to town.

The Town of Apex and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are currently in the process of bringing what they're calling a "mobility hub" to town.

The Town of Apex and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are currently in the process of bringing what they're calling a "mobility hub" to town.

The Town of Apex and the North Carolina Department of Transportation are currently in the process of bringing what they're calling a "mobility hub" to town.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Apex is dealing with growth. A lot of it. And with growth, challenges follow.

Right behind challenges lie areas of opportunity. So much so that the town and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) are working together to bring a new mobility hub to the area of North Salem and Moore streets.

The goal is to improve modality options for people who live, work, and travel through the area, as Mayor Jacques Gilbert projects the population to reach 100,000 people by 2030. Currently, the mayor said there are around 80,000 residents who live in the town.

"We're always working on those issues and those concerns and those plans. And we're building that into every direction we go with our strategic planning," said Gilbert. "So this is just another opportunity for us to make sure we get that right. So here we are."

The NCDOT hired development firm McAdams to help see the $13.45 million project come to life. McAdams is also the team behind the Fenton at Cary and Boxyard RTP projects.

In the renderings, the conceptual design includes new buildings, a parking deck, a new streetscape, an area for buses, and ride-sharing options. There are also plans to construct a pedestrian bridge that spans the train tracks that will lead travelers to a platform where leaders of the plan hope will be an Amtrak station.

"We're ready to move. We just need other partners to join us. We're ready to go," said Gilbert, who also said funding is much needed at this point.

Meanwhile, people in the community hope efforts are made to accommodate the growth and address the concerns of other residents.

"It's hard to please everyone. And so that's the problems they're facing," said resident Jennifer Johnson. "Trying to make everyone happy and so nobody's happy."

ALSO SEE School district leaders in Wake Co. closing in on updated cellphone policy: 'Total distraction'

She and her husband have lived in Apex for 25 years and have witnessed the growth firsthand.

"I'm happy with the growth and how they're handling it," Johnson said. "It's not easy, and it makes for a lot of controversy for a lot of people living here who are actually from this town and have lived here all their lives. I see it."

"And what comes with that growth is transportation challenges. So with an S-Line corridor here, it really aligns well with our downtown plan," added Gilbert. "But it also removes more vehicles off the road, and we can get more passengers to their desired destinations in a more efficient way."

Ernest Green, who cuts hair at a local barbershop, is in agreement with Gilbert.

"When I come here from the outside, on the weekends you ain't getting no parking space. So if you got something that close, I mean the foot traffic would be much better and greater," said Green.

The NCDOT conducted a feasibility study, which was recently presented to and unanimously accepted by the town council on May 13, that identified where the mobility hub would be and what it would look like.

"We're just one step ahead in moving along the track to get this moving in our area," said Gilbert. "So yeah, we're excited."