School district leaders in Wake Co. closing in on updated cellphone policy: 'Total distraction'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A survey went out to all Wake County teachers Tuesday morning, asking for feedback as the school district works on a new cellphone policy.

"I think cell phones are such a distraction, and they definitely should not be in the education system," said Cary parent Chloe Kongs. "I like where they lock them up at the beginning of the day or put them up so that if there is like an emergency, they can reach parents. But otherwise, I think they're a total distraction."

The latest plan includes requiring students to silence phones, tablets and smartwatches and put them away in their backpack or locker.

Smartwatches would have to be disabled.

The District has floated the idea of giving every student a pouch to cover their phones.

"We talk about the sleeves, we talked about the pouches, or some way that it could be visibility stored within the student's sight versus the secure location," said Wake County School Board Chair Chris Heagarty.

Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor says the move would cost Wake $150,000.

A new section was added Tuesday to the latest draft. It is a Governor Advisory Council recommendation and address parents concerns about getting in contact with their child.

"If you reach out to us, we will be able to get a hold of your student," said Wake School Board member Lindsay Mahaffey. "Whether that's through talking points, our office, or another means of communication."

Leaders are still working out how to enforce the policy.