Apple pausing plans for East Coast hub at Research Triangle Park, still 'deeply committed' to area

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apple has reportedly paused plans for its East Coast hub at Research Triangle Park.

In 2021, Apple announced its plans for a $1 billion East Coast Hub at RTP.

In May, ABC11 learned that the project appeared to be in a holding pattern.

"Apple has been operating in North Carolina for over two decades, and we're deeply committed to growing our teams here," the company said in a statement to ABC11. "In the last three years, we've added more than 600 people to our team in Raleigh, and we're looking forward to developing our new campus in the coming years."

The site is supposed to be located along Little Drive in Morrisville.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer reported on Monday that Apple paused development of its $552 million RTP campus as it seeks to push back the construction timeline in the state. Apple has asked the state to push back the timeline of its incentive deal by four years, according to an N &O source.

"I have spoken with officials at Apple and they emphasized their commitment to build this transformative campus here in North Carolina," Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement to ABC11. "Apple has already hired more than 600 people in the Triangle for this project and continues hiring for what will ultimately be among the company's most significant campuses."

The project is expected to create at least 2,700 jobs.

Wake County officials and business leaders expressed confidence the project would eventually come to fruition.

"Wake County has proven time and again to be a great destination for businesses of all sizes, and we're delighted that Apple is expanding its teams and building a new campus here," Wake County Commission Chair Shinica Thomas said. " Apple's commitment to our state, and the job creation and investments already underway, will deliver long-term economic benefits across our community."

Paperwork that ABC11 obtained in December 2023 suggested that construction would start in 2026.

"Research Triangle Park is a great home for so many companies, and we're thrilled that Apple will be among them," RTP CEO Scott Levitan said. "Having a company of Apple's stature investing here is a great endorsement of everything RTP offers."

