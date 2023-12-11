Apple RTP hub construction to begin in 2026, documents reveal

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apple's development of an East Coast hub in Raleigh will not begin construction until 2026, according to new documents.

ABC11 obtained the documents Monday. A Traffic Impact Analysis prepared by a Raleigh firm as part of Apple's preliminary filings drops the initial date of construction as 2026. Apple first announced back in 2021 that it would bring an engineering hub and campus to the Raleigh area.

According to the documents, the project is expected to consist of up to 682,000 square feet of office and "various employee support facilities" located on the north side of Little Drive and NC 540 in Wake County.

Records from the Department of Commerce show the state's Economic Investment Committee approved an $845 million jobs grant that would be tied to new jobs created for the proposed project through the end of 2032.

Apple would have to create a minimum of 2,700 jobs by then to avoid defaulting on the grant.

The jobs would be created between 2023 and 2032.

In the first three years, the jobs must pay a minimum of $133,000 a year and $168,000 in every year after that.

Gov. Roy Cooper and other state leaders joined forces to talk about the major Apple announcement.

$100 Million Dollar Infrastructure Fund

Apple says it will also establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives in the Raleigh-Durham area and across the state. There will also be an over $110 million investment to fund infrastructure going toward broadband, roads and bridges, and public schools, in the 80 North Carolina counties with the greatest need.

The investments are expected to generate $1.5 billion in economic benefits annually for the state.

NC State Professor of Economy Mike Walden explains the impact to North Carolina.

"By 2029, Apple's investment and job creation is expected to generate at least $1.5 billion annually for the state of North Carolina," said Dr. John Connaughton, UNC Charlotte's Belk College of Business.

Apple's Racial Justice and Equity Initiative

Apple's move into the Triangle brings it closer to the students of color the company has made recent strides to empower through racial justice efforts. Late last year, the company announced a $100 million dollar initiative to help dismantle systemic barriers and promote racial equality for people of color. Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh partnered with the tech company for a first-of-its-kind education hub for historically Black colleges and universities based in Atlanta. Monday's announcement has the potential to bring that partnership much closer to home.

"Our region (Triangle Area of North Carolina) is bursting with creative, innovative and problem-solving partnership opportunities between Apple and Saint Augustine's University," said SAU President Christine Johnson McPhail. "We are excited about the opportunity to become a hub to build the capacity to promote pathways for more of our students and community residents to enter the STEM workforce."

With 1,100 current employees in North Carolina, Apple's hub in RTP will more than triple the company's Tar Heel state footprint.

"The Research Triangle Park was the 2nd research park in the world and remains one of the largest and most successful. Transformational events have occurred during RTP's 61-year history; Apple's decision to undertake a leadership role in our community certain. "The Research Triangle Foundation of NC, founder and administrator of Research Triangle Park, celebrates Apple's decision to become a leader among our 310 companies."