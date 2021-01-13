apple

Apple partners with Saint Augustine's University as part of HBCU technology education hub

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Apple is partnering with Saint Augustine's University for a first-of-its-kind education hub for Historically black colleges and universities.

The tech giant is launching the Propel Center, which intends to be a global hub for innovation and learning for the HBCU community.

In North Carolina, students at Saint Augustine's and Elizabeth City State University will have access to technology support, career opportunities and fellowship programs. The center will offer a range of educational tracks in AI, machine learning, social justice, app development, design and more. Experts from Apple will develop the curricula and provide mentorship.

The Propel Center will have a physical campus in Atlanta. The center is part of Apple's $100 million Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

Shaw University, Saint Augustine's University announce new partnership with Apple for coding center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyraleighncsaint augustine’s universitytechnologyapple
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APPLE
Apple announces new racial equity initiative projects
Shaw, Saint Augustine's announce new partnership with Apple
Phones can now notify users of COVID exposure risk
AppleCare scam swindles $5,000 from teacher trying to repair laptop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
Cooper mobilizes National Guard for deployment in NC, Washington, DC
When & where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina
FBI bulletin: NC man was planning Inauguration Day attack at Capitol
Disinfecting surfaces to prevent COVID-19 may be overkill, expert says
LATEST: Technical glitch causes issues with COVID-19 reporting
Show More
Massachusetts teen turns in her own family as Capitol rioters
Wife sees husband's decline from COVID-19 through FaceTime
Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive
Missing stimulus checks, tax refunds: Could they be related?
Top military leaders remind troops of limits of free speech
More TOP STORIES News