Lowest paying Apple jobs in RTP will be worth $133,000 a year, new documents reveal

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (WTVD) -- Newly released documents give some new insight intoThe records from the Department of Commerce show the state's Economic Investment Committee approved an $845 million jobs grant that would be tied to new jobs created for the proposed project through the end of 2032.Apple would have to create a minimum of 2,700 jobs by then to avoid defaulting on the grant.The jobs would be created between 2023 and 2032.In the first three years, the jobs must pay a minimum of $133,000 a year and $168,000 in every year after that.Apple is looking to invest $1 billion to build a campus and engineering hub in Research Triangle Park.The campus would house at least 3,000 employees.