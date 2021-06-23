Lowest paying Apple jobs in RTP will be worth $133,000 a year, new documents reveal

The records from the Department of Commerce show the state's Economic Investment Committee approved an $845 million jobs grant that would be tied to new jobs created for the proposed project through the end of 2032.
Apple would have to create a minimum of 2,700 jobs by then to avoid defaulting on the grant.
The jobs would be created between 2023 and 2032.
In the first three years, the jobs must pay a minimum of $133,000 a year and $168,000 in every year after that.
Apple is looking to invest $1 billion to build a campus and engineering hub in Research Triangle Park.
The campus would house at least 3,000 employees.
