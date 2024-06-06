4 in custody for abduction of Fayetteville 18-year-old that sparked Ashanti Alert

Ashanti Alerts are named for Ashanti Billie who was abducted in Virginia and found dead days later in North Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old from Fayetteville was found in good condition in Virginia after being abducted Thursday morning.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued an Ashanti Alert for the woman Thursday morning around 9. By noon the alert had been canceled.

Investigators told ABC11 the woman was found in Virginia and four people were in custody in connection to her abduction.

In the initial alert, N.C. Center for Missing Persons said there were three male suspects believed to be with Cochran. None of them were named nor are there any descriptive traits that could help identify any of the three men.

Fayetteville Police Department said the woman was forced into a vehicle against her will Thursday morning by people she knew. The vehicle then drove off.

Investigators said the case remains open and they expect to file charges against the suspect in the future.

What is an Ashanti Alert?

An Ashanti Alert is issued when a person between the ages of 19-64 has been reported missing and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance could be the result of a kidnapping or abduction. In many of the cases, law enforcement fears the person may be in danger.