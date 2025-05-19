Balloon release honors 5-year-old killed in Harnett County crash

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Family, friends, and community members came together Sunday to remember a 5-year-old boy who was killed in a head-on crash in February.

A balloon release was held in honor of Asiel Stallworth at Lillington Baptist Church on Highway 210.

In February, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said several people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles.

Aisel was inside a Toyota passenger vehicle along with two other people when they were hit head-on by a Ford Expedition that crossed the center line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, 39-year-old Byron Madsen Jr., is facing several charges, including felony death by vehicle, two felony counts of committing serious injuries with a vehicle, driving while impaired, driving with a revoked license and without liability insurance, driving left of center and failing to wear a seat belt.

