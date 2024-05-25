Athens Drive HS Marching Band perform at Busch Gardens Williamburg: 'Means so much to me'

Dr. Jerry Markoch has been the high school's director of bands for over 30 years.

Dr. Jerry Markoch has been the high school's director of bands for over 30 years.

Dr. Jerry Markoch has been the high school's director of bands for over 30 years.

Dr. Jerry Markoch has been the high school's director of bands for over 30 years.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dr. Jerry Markoch -- or "Doc" as his students and colleagues know him -- is calling it a career after 30 years.

He is the director of the Athens Drive High School Marching Band. His students will be performing at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Va. Saturday at 10 a.m.

"The kids need this. They thrive on community, they thrive on doing projects together like music and having the time of their lives," Dr. Markoch said, "but it's good clean fun. I want to teach them how to be happy...so, yeah, it means so much to me."

According to the band program's website, the school's marching band has grown to nearly 200 members.

Athens Drive High School Marching Band has earned honors, including consistent 'Superior' ratings at the N.C. Concert Band Festival and many 'Grand Champion' and 'First Place' awards at local and regional marching band events.

Under Dr. Markoch's leadership, the group has performed at places like Carnegie Hall, the Outback Bowl, the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade, Washington D.C. Memorial Day Parade and Walt Disney World.

Dr. Markoch has been teaching for over 30 years at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh.

He previously was the band director at Manchester High School in Ohio for three years.