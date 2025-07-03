Autopsy reveals Joshua Farmer died from gunshot wounds to neck, head in DPD headquarters shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The autopsy report for 19-year-old Joshua Farmer, who was killed during a struggle with officers at the Durham Police Department, has been released.

According to the report obtained by ABC11, the weapon used during the altercation was a 9mm police service weapon.

State examiners said on May 14, while at the police headquarters, Farmer was being questioned about a homicide, of which he was a potential suspect. An officer walked Farmer to the restroom down the hall from the interview room, and Farmer was switched out of one set of handcuffs into another.

During the swap, authorities said Farmer then lunged at one of the nearby officers' service weapons. Three officers then jumped to the ground to regain control of the weapon, and two gunshots were heard.

Medical examiners reported that Farmer had two gunshot wounds to his head and neck area.

When it came to Farmer's behavior, those who interviewed him said he was 'unremarkable,' and multiple witnesses shared with ABC11 that Farmer allegedly said "Just shoot me" during the struggle for the weapon.

Farmer's death is being classified as "undetermined" by medical staff because authorities have not determined who pulled the trigger or the intent of the person or persons who did.

At the time of the shooting, Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews said, "The suspect fired the shot from the gun that was in his control."

Farmer is not known to have any history of suicidal ideation or attempt, and there is no reported history of substance abuse.