Farmers urge public to buy western NC Christmas trees to support Helene recovery

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Christmas tree industry is a big business in western North Carolina, but growers are asking for help from the public as they work to recover from Hurricane Helene.

Officials in Avery County said Christmas tree sales help to provide jobs, income, and tax revenue to the area.

According to the Avery County Government, North Carolina Christmas tree growers harvest an average of five to six million trees every year. Bring in an estimated $250 million in retail value for the state.

Officials are asking people across the state to consider buying a tree from businesses in western NC.

To learn more on how to support North Carolina tree growers and the impacts of Hurricane Helen click here.

