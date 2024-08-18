Move-in week kicks off at Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new group of Blue Devils arrived on the Duke University campus.

The class of 2028 kicked off the school's move-in week on Saturday.

Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer joined in on the fun and shared photos of Saturday's move-in on his Instagram story.

The school's welcome schedule includes several activities for the freshmen class and their families, like dinner on the quad, a family farewell event at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and a reception for students to meet some of the school administrators.

