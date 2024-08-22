WCPSS preparing parents, students for bus changes: 'Moving in a more positive direction'

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As back-to-school kicks into high gear, the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) is hoping to reassure parents that the bus driver shortage is getting better and that this year will be a fresh start.

WCPSS said it has 578 drivers, which is more than last year, but it's still short of where it would like to be. The district does say that an approved higher starting pay rate is helping with the recruitment of drivers.

James Hardy is the transportation administrator covering the Apex district. It's an area that has grown so much that with driver shortages, they've had to get creative by adding so-called "Double-back routes," where drivers have to stop at two routes in both the mornings and afternoons.

"Since we have those double backs then that second route that goes out in the afternoon, it will probably run a few minutes behind," Hardy said.

The double back routes are also happening in other parts of the county, but Mark Strickland, the Chief of Facilities and Operations, said as they hire more drivers, some of those can be scaled back.

"We would try to draw back on those double backs and again we wouldn't be getting kids to school so early in the mornings either," he said.

Another big change this year is working to keep parents in the know.

WCPSS already has a mobile app that tracks the bus in real-time but new this year, they will also be texting and emailing parents directly if a bus is running late.

"I also want to plant the seed of optimism in that we are better positioned than we were last year and we're moving in a more positive direction," Strickland said.