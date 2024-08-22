Teachers prepare for the first day of school as WCPSS sees 98% staffing in classrooms

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- With school just days away from students walking in those doors, teachers are busy making sure their classrooms are ready -- and the district said it was almost 100% full in their classrooms.

"Hopefully in a couple of weeks there will be a lot more artwork on the wall, more pictures on the wall so the students see themselves represented in here," said Emily Brugler a first-year pre-K teacher at South Lakes Elementary. "I am so thrilled. I am so ready, but also so nervous,"

Brugler is trying to ensure the basics are in place for her classroom and 18 young children, which can be intimidating.

"When I student-taught, I only had 12, but I have a wonderful assistant who will help now that we are a team," she said.

A team made possible by the Wake County Public School System (WCPSS), which has worked hard to fill vacancies across the district.

"For Wake County schools, we are right now at about 98% fill rate for classrooms," said Kristi Dye-Rhone.

She credits this to their efforts in recruiting and programs such as the Future Teachers, which also helped Brugler.

"Students that are prepared to come into the classroom the traditional way work with our staff and students to get a first-hand learning of what it's going to be like to become a teacher, and when they're in the classroom they are prepared," said Dye-Rhone

"It's exciting to get to do your own room. You can add your own little touches to it and make it how you think is best, and definitely knowing that this is not how it's going to be in a couple of weeks when 18 running kids get in here. So being adaptable at all times," said Brugler.

Right now most of the vacancies are with K-5 and special education departments. If you are interested in applying click here.

