UNC initiative aims to help students become good neighbors

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill launched its Good Neighbor Initiative on Monday afternoon.

Volunteers were out making door-to-door visits to student rental properties in neighborhoods that have been trouble spots for loud noise and disruptive behavior in the past.

Volunteers went to make sure students knew about the local laws and ordinances that if followed will reduce the likelihood of problems between neighbors and the police.

"And there were issues like noise and trash and parking that would come up on a year over year and they would deal with those on a kind of a reactive basis," said Aaron Bachenheimer, Executive Director of Student Development and Campus Partnerships. "And the Good Neighbor Initiative was started as a way to get out there, welcome students into the neighborhood, talk to them about what it means to be a good neighbor, recognize that students often want to be good neighbors, but don't always know the ins and outs of what the expectations of the community are around things like noise, trash, parking."

UNC said the initiative is about promoting positive living experiences for everyone living off-campus.

