The Baked Bear is serving up ice cream sandwiches all over SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area has a long history with ice cream sandwiches, and The Baked Bear is an ice cream shop that adds to that legacy. For the owner, it's about customizing your treat to enjoy any way you like.

"The concept behind Baked Bear is around creating custom ice cream sandwiches. The idea is giving people the opportunity to come in, choose their own cookies, create their own custom ice cream sandwich right there on the spot," says Henry Halloum, owner of The Baked Bear in San Francisco.

Halloum recently opened his third location in the city's Thrive City neighborhood.

"Of course we are huge Warriors fans. The Warriors are close to our heart, the combination of us working with such a great landlord, the Warriors, and also being in that area to serve customers and the wider part of the Bay Area makes it that much better," added Halloum.

The location gives Warriors fans the opportunity to come to the Thrive City area and enjoy the custom creations before and after games, and the shop is open until 1 a.m. on weekends.

Halloum and his staff work every morning to make sure there are fresh gooey cookies everyday to pair together with your favorite ice cream. Customers can enjoy an array of toppings to add to their custom creations.

To learn more, visit The Baked Bear's website.