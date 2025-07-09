Barbie introduces 1st doll with Type 1 diabetes

Barbie is launching its first doll with Type 1 diabetes, Mattel announced Tuesday.

The new doll features a continuous glucose monitor and insulin pump, two medical devices that people use, carry or wear when they have Type 1 diabetes, a chronic condition where the body doesn't make any or enough of the insulin hormone.

"Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said in a statement. "Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like [ Type 1 diabetes ] , we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love."

The toy company teamed up with the nonprofit Breakthrough T1D to design and bring the doll, part of its Fashionistas line, to life.

According to Mattel, Barbie's continuous glucose monitor, or CGM, is held in place with heart-shaped medical tape in a "Barbie pink" hue that's paired with a toy phone that displays a CGM app, which helps Barbie track her blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Barbie also carries an insulin pump that's connected to her waist.

The doll's outfit is a matching blue polka-dot top and skirt set with a circle print representing the symbol for diabetes awareness. Barbie also carries a pastel blue purse where she can stash any snacks or Type 1 diabetes supplies she might need.

"We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes," Breakthrough T1D CEO Aaron J. Kowalski said in a statement. "I have lived with T1D since I was 13, and my brother since he was 3, so this partnership is deeply personal -- it means the world to be part of bringing greater visibility to a condition that affects so many families. It's an honor to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering."

In addition to the doll, Barbie is also introducing two more dolls of Peloton fitness instructor Robin Arzón in the U.S. and model Lila Moss in the U.K., both of whom are Type 1 diabetes advocates as well.

"After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes a decade ago, I've found a lot of purpose in advocating for people with the condition and educating others about it because knowledge is power -- especially for young minds," Arzón said in a statement. "It's an absolute honor to receive a Barbie doll as a part of the brand's efforts to grow awareness and representation surrounding type 1 diabetes, so that we can help show kids that all types of challenges give us all the more reason to push forward and achieve our dreams."

In a separate statement, Moss said she was "proud" to use her platform to educate others about Type 1 diabetes "and show that being different is cool."

"Receiving messages from people who see my patches and feel represented means everything to me," said Moss. "To be able to now see Barbie dolls with [ Type 1 diabetes ] , and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special."

The Barbie doll with Type 1 diabetes is available on Mattel Shop and stores across the country.