Woman steals thousands of dollars worth of baseball bats from D-Bat

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Surveillance video captured a woman stealing several expensive baseball bats by hiding them in her skirt.

It happened last weekend at D-Bat, a batting cage center in Huntersville. The business posted the video on social media, hoping someone could identify them.

One worker Cam McCord, who was working at the time of the incident, told ABC affiliate WSOC-TV they got away with 17 bats, worth more than $6,000.

He said one of them was purposely distracting him while the thefts occurred.

These same women appear to have struck the D-Bat in Concord too. There, D-Bat General Manager Ryan Query told WSOC they got away with at least eight bats.

Anyone with information about these incidents should reach out to Huntersville police.