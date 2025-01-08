Beloved Bat Dog Ripken mourned by fans 'worldwide,' owner says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ripken, the beloved black Labrador retriever known for his work as a bat dog and sports mascot, died recently, leaving a legacy that touched fans across the globe.

Ripken, 8, gained fame fetching bats for the Durham Bulls and Holly Springs Salamanders, as well as the tee for kickoffs at NC State football games. He also participated in special events, including dropping the ceremonial puck at Carolina Hurricanes games and performing with the Carolina Panthers in December. His final appearance was on Dec. 22 with the Panthers.

"It's been overwhelming in such an amazing way. I haven't stopped crying for five days," Michael O'Donnell, Ripken's owner and trainer told ABC11. "It's been worldwide. I've had somebody message me from Italy and say, we used to watch videos every Sunday."

O'Donnell recalled a memorable moment during Ripken's last game when Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard showed the dog affection before the game. Hubbard went on to score the game-winning touchdown in overtime, continuing Ripken's reputation as a good luck charm.

"We got video of Chuba Hubbard coming up to Ripken before the game, loving on him, talking to him. And then Chuba Hubbard ended up being the one that scored the game-winning touchdown to beat the Cardinals in overtime, their last home game," O'Donnell said. "Carrying on his good luck charm. Ripkin won every first game he did with the team. They won the game."

O'Donnell expressed gratitude for the support his family has received during this difficult time.

"He was a special dog who brought the family to places they never thought they would go with his VIP status," O'Donnell said. "I'm thankful for the outpouring of support on social media, and it's really helping the family through such a difficult time."

His celebrity extended beyond the field. He had his own official Topps baseball card and was honored by the Carolina Hurricanes with a moment of remembrance before a recent game.

O'Donnell said Ripken's legacy will continue with his younger brother, Champ, who trained alongside him.

"Champ has some big paws to fill," O'Donnell said.

Ripken's legacy as a beloved mascot and good-luck charm will be remembered by fans and sports teams alike.