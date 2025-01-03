Beloved mascot 'Ripken The Bat Dog' dies from undiagnosed medical condition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you went to a Durham Bulls baseball game or NC State football game over the past few years you probably got the chance to see the one and only, Ripken The Bat Dog.

Ripken's owner's announced on Instagram that he passed away on New Year's Day from complications from a serious and undiagnosed medical condition.

He was a staple on the diamond retrieving bats and could also be seen regularly running out to get the kicking tee on gamedays at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Ripken also appeared at Carolina Hurricanes games and very recently a Carolina Panthers game.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account his family said in part:

"Thank you, Ripken, for all the amazing memories you have given us. You were once in a lifetime dog and will be so incredibly missed."

