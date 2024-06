Massive fire destroys building at Benson garden center; investigation underway

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fire broke out Sunday morning at a garden center in Benson.

Firefighters were called to Smith's Farm Market and Garden Center on Sanders Road for a commercial structure fire. Upon arrival, units found a building up in flames with part of the roof collapsed.

It took multiple crews to extinguish the fire. The building is a total loss.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Johnston County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation.