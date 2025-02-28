NC farmers take precautions to reduce spread of bird flu

The state has one of the highest outbreaks in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina farmers are taking new precautions to reduce the spread of bird flu.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the state has the third-highest bird flu outbreak in the country. State data revealed the majority of positive tests came from commercial egg laying operations in Hyde County along the coast.

A poultry research specialist with the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University reminds farmers of extra precautions they should be taking. This includes changing shoes when leaving a farm and limit people who come to farm properties.

The school has biosecurity measures in place as it does scientific and academic research on the flock on its grounds.

Bird flu can be transmitted through the feces of migrating birds.

